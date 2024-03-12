'You can pick up the skills quickly': Archery club growing in force

Archers of Warrnambool committee member Mike Clark believes the sport is growing in stature with a "stronger core" of members picking up a bow in recent years.
The club will host its annual competition on Saturday, March 16 with as many as 20 competitors to take part from 10am in open, novice and junior divisions.
Clark, who is the ex-president of the club, said it had run the competition for "three or four years now" and believed the sport had an ability to provide a safe and competitive environment for people looking to try something new.
"It's slowed down a bit over Christmas which is expected and it's really starting to pick up a bit now," he said.
"The club's really developing and this annual comp gives them an entry into competing around the country.
"It's one of those sports where you can pick it up and learn it quickly. It's more sedentary than say AFL but you can pick up skills quickly and you can get great results within six months and then it's just refining your skills after that."
Clark said there were plenty of talented archers involved within the club, including teenager Toby Godber who was making waves and winning various competitions across the state.
The Allansford-based club, which overlooks Lake Gillear, was established in the 1960s and also provides weekly 'come 'n' try' sessions to help drive new membership.
Clark said these sessions, combined with an Archery Australia-led initiative called OzBow had helped drive interest in archery across the region with around 50 members now involved.
The instructional program is aimed at novice archers to help teach the basic skills and improve shooting technique.
"That's been the big change we've introduced through Archery Australia, it's kept people there longer and we've got archers who are now entering competitions and there's lots of talented archers like Toby who are proving very successful," he said.
"It's been really successful so now we've got a stronger core and more members as a result."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.