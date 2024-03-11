Reports of fire causing concern on days of extreme danger

Police have moved to assure the public after reports of fires in the Condah area caused by an old bonfire.
Detective Sergeant Mark James, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said there had been up to three call-outs to reports of fire in the Fleece Road area of Condah during recent days.
He said reports of fire and smoke had been prompted by flare-ups from an old bonfire involving large logs.
"It's not suspicious at all," he said.
"People have been seeing smoke and calling emergency services. We've been there a couple of times in the past few days.
"No criminal offences have been committed, but there have been flare-ups caused by wind and heat."
Hamilton police also attended another fire in the Gazette about 3.30pm on Monday, March 11.
That comes after a number of suspicious fires in the Gazette/Macarthur-Penshurst Road area.
"The only thing in common with other fires was that it's in the same sort of area," Detective Sergeant James said.
"We have been unable to rule out ignition due to a branch being over an electric fence.
"It was of concern given the area in which the fire started, but there are other explanations in relation to the cause."
Detective Sergeant James said residents in the Gazette area were on high alert due to other fires along the Macarthur-Penshurst Road.
"That's led to speculation which has been unhelpful," he said.
"We are asking residents if they have relevant and timely information to report that information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"That will come through to us and we will act. "
