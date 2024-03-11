'It's a fairly expensive part of the fleet': Upgrade to keep the city clean

Warrnambool City Council will spend almost $460,000 replacing its street sweeper but it will have to wait 12 months for it to arrive.
Councillors voted to approve the purchase which also comes with a $95,500 trade-in offer.
Chief executive officer Andrew Mason said the purchase of a new street sweeper was a necessary part of the council's heavy fleet.
"Unfortunately it's a fairly expensive part of the fleet," he said.
Mayor Ben Blain said the road sweeper provided an important service.
Cr Vicki Jellie said it was time to replace the equipment which was essential to the department of infrastructure.
"The current sweeper is just over seven years old, so it's outlasted the usual working life of such equipment," she said.
The council's current road sweeper was purchased in 2016 but had now clocked up 14750 hours of service.
"It is now operating below its optimum performance and effectiveness and is accumulating additional maintenance costs consistent with a machine of its age and usage," he council says.
Road sweepers usually need to be replaced every six or seven years but because there is a 12-month wait on new ones, the council's current machine would be 8.5 years old by the time it arrives.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said the motion supporting the purchase of the new road sweeper was just "housekeeping".
Because the cost of the equipment was above the $300,000 the chief executive officer has delegated authority to approve, it required a vote of council.
