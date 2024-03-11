Police officers find weapons and drugs in raid

Portland police expect to interview a Dartmoor man in his mid 20s after a raid at his home on Monday, March 12.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said officers went to the Dartmoor address on Monday morning and executed a warrant to search for illicit drugs, poisons, weapons and firearms.
They found and seized a flick knife, a butterfly knife and a small amount of white powder believed to be heroin.
Police are expecting to interview the man this week in relation to the search warrant and what they found.
Anyone with information about drugs, weapons or firearms is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
