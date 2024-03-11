Disqualified drunk driver highlights more impaired motorists

Impaired driving remains a key focus for police after a disqualified drunk driver and drug-influenced motorists were picked up on Monday, March 11.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Peter Hunter, of the highway patrol unit, said a Warrnambool man in his 40s was intercepted at a testing site in west Warrnambool late Monday morning.
He said a licence check revealed the man aged about 40 was a disqualified driver and he recorded a mid-range alcohol reading not higher than 1, or double the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
His vehicle was impounded which will attract towing and storage fees of $1130.
The driver will be charged with drink driving and driving while disqualified and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on a later date.
He faces fines, further licence suspension and may also require an alcohol interlock device fitted to any vehicle he drives which is costly to fit, remove and for monthly reading to be provided.
There was also another drug-impaired driver caught, this time in Warrnambool's Moore Street about 4pm Monday.
The long weekend visitor aged about 30 was caught during a random intercept.
On Sunday a man in his late 20s and another male in his early 50s returned positive drug tests at a booze bus site on the west side of Port Fairy.
Acting Sergeant Hunter said impaired driving was a key driver behind road fatalities.
"Alcohol and drugs remain a key concern for police," he said.
"Drivers continue to associate alcohol and illicit drugs with driving, and it's a potentially deadly mix.
"Driving while impaired puts all road users at risk."
The highway patrol officer said that the south-west's road toll this year was trending lower.
"But, all drivers need to be aware and obey the road rules so that everyone can get home safely," he said.
So far this year there have been no fatal collisions on south-west roads, well down on the same time last year.
In March 2023 Victoria Police western region Assistant Commissioner Michael Grainger said he had a "strong desire" to get more highway patrol units and booze buses on the roads after five fatal crashes on Warrnambool district roads.
There were 17 people killed on south-west roads last year, a 15-year high.
Statewide there have been 52 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, 12 down on the same time last year, but there has been a spate of fatal collisions in the past fortnight.
