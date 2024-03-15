More room for activities? Proposal could see a bigger recreation reserve

The Noorat Recreation Reserve could soon expand following record-breaking numbers at the town's annual show.
It comes as a proposed subdivision to re-align seven parcels of land into two was lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The proposed subdivision was submitted by the adjoining landowners who want to realign the title boundaries between their farm and the reserve.
It would consolidate seven titles into one larger farming allotment.
The outcome would be mutually beneficial for both parties by consolidating and adjusting the title boundary of the farms and increasing the amount of land available for the reserve for their own future use.
The recreation reserve is used to host the Noorat Show each year, with 2023 attendance numbers the highest yet. The show also recorded its highest number of sheep entries at nearly 100.
Documents submitted to the council noted there had been a planning permit in place for the proposal previously, but the subdivision was never finalised.
A second planning permit must therefore be attained. Residents have until Thursday, March 21 to make a submission on the proposal.
