Parents and caregivers are already looking ahead to next year and the enrolment process for their children. With so many options available, choosing the right school can be daunting. From navigating enrolment periods and waiting lists to considering practical needs and personal values, the process can be overwhelming.

According to Australian parenting website raisingchildren.net.au, one of the first steps should be to find out the enrolment period for any school you are considering sending your child to.



Even if the plan is to send children to a local government school for the catchment area where you live, administrators still appreciate knowing sooner rather than later how many new students they will have. If this is your first school-aged child, or you're moving from another state, you may also want to familiarise yourself with the process.

Generally, though, government schools open kindergarten enrolments around May the year before, and secondary school enrolments will usually run from April to May in the last year of primary. Private schools tend to have a waiting list. In fact, for some very popular institutions, you may need to get your child on such a list as early as their birth.

Selecting the most appropriate school for your child is not always easy. "There are a number of things for parents and carers to consider when choosing a school for their child," Derek McCormack, director of the Raising Children Network, said.



These factors include "whether a school fits their practical needs and their personal values. "Families might like to consider which school will best suit their child's personality, strengths, needs and interests. They might also like to compare factors such as size, facilities, academic performance and how schools communicate and build relationships with families."

There are also external factors to consider, such as transport and covering overall expenses. "Practical considerations include things such as how a child or children will get to and from school, whether the school fees and other costs are affordable, and whether the school requires students to have devices such as iPads or laptops," Mr McCormack said.

There are also some differences between what you should take into account for primary school and secondary school. "When it comes to primary school, families might like to look into whether the schools they are considering run a 'transition to school' program, what facilities the school has to support a child's learning such as a library, outdoor play areas or music programs, as well as things like what approach the school takes to behaviour management," Mr McCormack said.

"For secondary school, considerations might include whether the culture of the school matches family values, for example the uniform policy, attendance and emphasis on academic achievement. Parents could also look at what paths of study are available at different schools and what languages or elective subjects are offered."