Suspect assisting police after report of attempted aggravated carjacking

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:50pm, first published 1:39pm
A Warrnambool man in his early 20s is currently assisting police detectives with their inquiries after reports of an attempted aggravated carjacking.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

