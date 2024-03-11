Suspect assisting police after report of attempted aggravated carjacking

A Warrnambool man in his early 20s is currently assisting police detectives with their inquiries after reports of an attempted aggravated carjacking.
The man is currently being interviewed, expected to be charged with attempted armed robbery and attempted aggravated carjacking and appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon, March 11, for a bail/remand hearing.
It's alleged a vulnerable man was driving the suspect about 11.30pm in the Perobe Road area when the driver was asked to go somewhere else.
It's claimed a knife was then produced and the driver was demanded to get out of the car.
It's alleged the driver's life was also threatened.
A report was made to Warrnambool police about the incident.
Officers saw the suspect in the Warrnambool central business district on Monday morning, when he was intercepted and arrested.
It's alleged the incident took place near the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club.
Police are expected to oppose bail due to the seriousness of the allegations.
The suspect does not have an extensive criminal record.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Warrnambool crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
