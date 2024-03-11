'Highlight of their calendar': Seaside tournament a hit across long weekend

Record entries and an overwhelming wave of community support over the weekend provide hope volleyball will continue its steady growth in Warrnambool, according to South West Pirates president Tanya Hughes.
The association held its 50th Warrnambool Seaside Tournament across the long weekend, culminating with the finals on Monday, March 11, with 91 teams, more than 900 players, volunteers, officials and family members descending on four locations across the city.
Two national squads from Volleyball Australia also took part across the tournament.
On an action-packed finals day on Monday, BBJSC Pakenham defeated the Australian under 20 gold team 25-16, 25-23, 25-20 to clinch a memorable Men's Honours title.
In the Women's Honours, Dandenong was too strong for Yarra Ranges winning 25-21, 25-18, 25-20.
The South West Pirates, who entered nine teams in their home tournament, saw their men's division one team finish third overall in a strong effort from the Craig Gibbs-coached team, narrowly going down in the quarter-finals.
"It was a great effort from them, we're extremely proud of how they went and showed some great signs," Hughes said.
"All of our teams showed plenty for the future."
Hughes said it was an incredible tournament and turnout despite the searing conditions across the weekend and believed it was a testament to the growth and development within the sport.
"It all came together really, really well," she said.
"Everybody played really well and coped in the heat well which was quite interesting at times. It was a fantastic tournament, everyone has enjoyed themselves which is the main thing.
"It's an incredible thing to see the progress at Warrnambool to promote the sport and bring teams down and more teams are wanting to come back and enter next year.
"It's a highlight of their calendar to come and play down here with us."
The association celebrated 50 years of running the seaside classic with a special function at the Arc on Saturday, March 9.
"We had the president and the CEO of Volleyball Victoria down and a lot of coaches and ex-players who've come to numerous tournaments and a few life members come," Hughes said.
"It was a really nice night of celebration."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.