GALLERY: Cricketers brave the heat as finals kick off

The Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket division one finals kicked off over the weekend.
Despite the searing conditions which caused interruptions due to the extreme heat policy, some interesting results took place across the leagues.
The Standard's Anthony Brady braved the heat to capture the action from behind the lens.
Finals will continue this weekend in the WDCA with the semi-finals while the grand final between Cobden and Pomborneit will take place in the South West competition.
