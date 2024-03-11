The Standard
More room needed for long-serving Terang business

By Jessica Greenan
March 11 2024 - 2:12pm
MWE Trenching Pty Ltd has lodged plans with Corangamite Shire Council to erect a new storage shed at 87 High Street, Terang.
An electrical and whitegoods company which has been servicing Terang and surrounds for more than 50 years needs more room.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

