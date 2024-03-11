More room needed for long-serving Terang business

An electrical and whitegoods company which has been servicing Terang and surrounds for more than 50 years needs more room.
It comes as Murfett and Whiting Electrical (MWE Trenching Pty Ltd) lodged a $110,000 proposal for the construction of a new, silver-coloured shed at 87 High Street with Corangamite Shire Council.
Those plans would give the company more storage room for stock including excess white and brown goods, air conditioners and electrical equipment for upcoming projects.
An existing shed on the site was removed by the previous owners, with the land now being used by the electrical and civil company to house work cars overnight.
The new shed would not alter any movements which already occur on the site, which includes the use of seven work vans and daily deliveries for the shopfront.
The applicant also noted that movement would only occur during business hours.
There would be no landscaping needed.
Residents have until Wednesday, March 20 to make a submission on the proposal.
