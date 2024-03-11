Mayor asks residents to 'speak up' on future as planners look for ideas

Corangamite Shire wants state government planners to visit so it can better form its 2050 vision for housing, jobs and sustainability.
The Department of Transport and Planning is preparing to engage with residents on its 'Plan for Victoria' which will shape growth across the next 30 years.
Topics discussed would include housing and affordability, equity and jobs, thriving and liveable suburbs and towns and sustainable environments and climate action.
Mayor Kate Makin said the council had sent the department a direct invite.
"We are one of the larger municipalities, land area wise, and one of the larger producers contributing to the state economy," she said.
"As such we're in a specialist position to land use and transport planning.
"We welcome this consultation and look forward to the team listening to our residents, farmers and the transport operators who carry our dairy and other produce to the rest of the country and the world."
Cr Makin said achieving certain outcomes depended on an engaged community.
"I strongly encourage everyone in our community to speak up and make sure we are well represented in the state's future,' she said.
"Key worker housing, public transport, ideas to create opportunities for our young people, sporting infrastructure-whatever you think will build a strong and well-connected community-put it on the table."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.