No training, no worries: Teen tennis ace wins thrilling tournament final

She might not train anymore but tennis ace Leann Serna showed few signs of rust in the Warrnambool Lawn Open women's singles final on Monday, March 11.
The 19-year-old defeated Grace Darcy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-4 in a three-set thriller to take home the trophy in the scorching heat.
The Melbourne-based player was delighted with the result after surviving a few scares in the trying conditions.
"I'm so happy, honestly I kind of lost some hope towards the end because it was such a long final," she told The Standard.
"I've known Grace for a long time. We started out in super 10s together 10 years ago, so it's great to share the final with her, I think she played really well.
"I'm really happy, I had a lot of support this tournament, my parents came down to watch and also the Ringers (Phillips Performance Tennis team - shout out the Ringers."
Serna's triumph comes after she recently took a four month hiatus from the sport, following a college stint in 2022-23 playing for California State University in America.
She admitted the experience was "a little bit of a struggle" and being away from home was "really hard".
Upon coming back to Australia, she gave up tennis for four months but has since returned, albeit without the training aspect.
The decision to stop training is helping her rediscover her passion for playing and she is now eyeing more tournaments in 2024.
"I think without training I have less pressure on myself and I definitely enjoy it more so I'm definitely going to try and play (more), I've got Yarrawonga coming up for Easter so I'll be doing that one," she said.
Serna had high praise for her first Warrnambool Lawn Open and plans to defend her title in 2025.
"I loved it because the Ringers, they actually come every single year and they always tell me how amazing the atmosphere is and how everyone's just so excited to be with each other and the community,"
"I really enjoyed it. For sure, I'll be here next year."
In the men's decider, Melburnian Aaron Addison continued his love affair with the tournament, cruising to his second consecutive title.
The tennis coach, who defeated Josh Tran 6-2, 6-0 in last year's final, won this year's edition with a 6-1, 6-2 victory against Jackson Varney.
"I'm feeling really good, it was a great match today," Addison said.
"Great support from the crowd so pleasure to be out here."
Addison said he was hopeful of returning to the tournament in 2025 to challenge for a three-peat of victories.
He said "the atmosphere" was what kept bringing him back to the annual event and praised everyone involved in running the tournament.
"The people, the atmosphere, the team that puts on the tournament makes it easy to come down here and play tennis," he said.
"That's the easy part of the job so I'm very grateful everyone else allows me to come and play."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.