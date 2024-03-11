'We've schooled him': Imported galloper to make steeples debut

The 2024 jumps season kicks off with three jumping races on the eight-race program at Warrnambool on Tuesday, March 12.
Imported galloper Instigator lines up against eight rivals in his debut over steeples after a successful hurdle career and his trainer Aaron Purcell believes the ten-year-old will make it over the fences.
"The fences were always the go for Instigator," Purcell told The Standard. "His record in hurdle races is very good as he won two and was placed on nine occasions but I always thought he would be a better steeplechaser.
"We've schooled him over a lot of fences and he's taken to them like a duck to water. Willie McCarthy has schooled him over the jumps and wanted the ride on Tuesday.
"We're taking it one run at a time but I'm sure he'll be running in one of the big jumps races at the upcoming Warrnambool May Racing Carnival."
The Group 1 winning trainer said the open steeplechase was a tough race to win.
"There's a few chances in the race," he said. "It's hard to get a line on them but I think Police Camp will run well.
"He's got a great record around Warrnambool and must be respected every time he races there in a jumps race. I also think Mighty Oasis should run well."
The meeting begins with an open hurdle schedule to begin at 1pm - followed by a maiden hurdle. The last race, a benchmark 64 is set down to begin at 5pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.