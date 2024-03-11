Irish electrician swaps power tools for bouzouki after recession hits

Daoiri Farrell doesn't fit into the stereotypes that often accompany Irishmen.
While he enjoys a beer, you won't find him stumbling out of a pub while on tour - instead he would rather have a clear head for his regular morning runs.
Farrell said Saturday's 40 plus degree temperature was a bit much for him, but admits he "loves the heat".
The 41-year-old performed at the Port Fairy Folk Festival for the second time on the weekend.
He said it was an amazing experience.
"It was incredible," Farrell told The Standard.
"Port Fairy is one of my favourite festivals to play at."
Farrell said he loved performing in Australia and he had a number of gigs lined up around the country throughout March.
"I love the country and the people," Farrell said.
"Hopefully I'm touring over here for a long time to come."
Farrell posted a video of an early morning jog in Port Fairy on the weekend.
He said he got inspired by members of Irish band Lunasa, who he was performing with in the US before heading to Australia.
"They were really into their fitness and jogging and running and I made a vow that when I came to Australia, I would jog each morning," Farrell said.
However, he admits jogging doesn't come as naturally for him as it does the members of the popular band.
"It is tough running but it feels amazing when it's over," Farrell said.
He said he loved touring and felt incredibly blessed.
Farrell's foray into music came during tough times in Ireland.
"I was an electrician by trade," he said.
However, after 14 years his job was under threat.
"There was a bit of a crash, a bit of a recession in Ireland and my boss didn't have a lot of work," Farrell said.
He decided to study music and after about a year he went on tour to Germany.
This was followed by gigs in Europe and eventually Australia.
Farrell admitted the first two years were incredibly tough, but he is now living his dream.
The only thing that is tough is going for long periods without seeing his wife Caitriona and children Fiadna and Laoise.
But the crowd at the folk festival helped give a special shout out to them back home on Saturday.
"It was night here but morning in Ireland," Farrell said.
"I had the crowd say good morning - it was incredible."
Farrell said his trips to Australia hadn't always gone swimmingly.
The year before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was struck down by a mystery illness in the days before he performed at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
"I had a bad flu," he said.
"I had no voice and I lost my sense of taste and smell."
Farrell said the doctor he saw in Melbourne was puzzled by his symptoms.
"I met this wonderful doctor and he said 'I've treated five or six people with symptoms like this in the past week.'
"He said he had never seen anything like it."
Farrell was prescribed antibiotics and began to feel better after three days.
When he later heard of COVID-19, he wondered whether he had in fact caught it during a layover in Abu Dhabi before travelling to Australia.
"I probably had COVID," he said.
"I think I was the first Irish man to have COVID."
Farrell vowed to return to the Port Fairy Folk Festival and he said he would be open to performing at the Koroit Irish Festival in years to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.