The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

New home approvals in city decline as cost to build increases by $25k

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The number of building approvals for homes in Warrnambool declined in 2023.
The number of building approvals for homes in Warrnambool declined in 2023.

The cost of building a home has increased by about $25,000 in the past five years, according to a Warrnambool business owner.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.