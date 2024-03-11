New home approvals in city decline as cost to build increases by $25k

The cost of building a home has increased by about $25,000 in the past five years, according to a Warrnambool business owner.
Builder Stephen O'Keefe said an increase in the cost of materials and a labour shortage had contributed to the increase.
He said while he had a steady stream of work, things had slowed down since the boom after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are seeing less inquiries but we're still trying to catch up with some of the inquiries we had in the 18 month period that was really busy," Mr O'Keefe said.
He said there were some signs the cost challenges were easing, as the issues with sourcing materials began to ease.
The good thing for people wanting to build is there are shorter wait times, Mr O'Keefe said.
Figures obtained from Warrnambool City Council show there were fewer building approvals for residential properties in 2023 than the previous 12 months.
However, there was an increase in the number of commercial approvals issued.
In 2023, the council issued 446 approvals for new homes compared to 535 in 2022.
When it came to commercial approvals, there were 85 issued in 2023, which was an increase from the 70 issued in 2022.
Mayor Ben Blain said he was not surprised by the decline.
"We've just come off the COVID boom, which was huge, plus we've seen interest rate rises and the cost of construction has gone up, so it's not surprising," he said.
However, he said he was pleased to see there were still a high number of people wanting to build in the city.
"It's great to see Warrnambool is still growing," Cr Blain said.
"There is land available and we want to see the city continue to grow."
Cr Blain said he was pleased the city was proving popular for commercial operations.
"It's really exciting to see we've got businesses who want to invest in Warrnambool," he said.
Despite the decline, the number of approvals for new homes is still much higher than the 2020-21 financial year.
In that period there were 407 new homes approved - double the previous year where 204 homes were given the go ahead.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.