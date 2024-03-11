Pickleball club makes presence felt with haul of state medals

The Warrnambool City Pickleball Club is celebrating a long weekend steeped in success after winning a swag of medals at the Victorian Open Championships in Melbourne.
Led by club president Dave Watson, who won gold alongside Melbourne's Ron Huynh in the 19-plus men's doubles skill 3.5 and above division, the small but enthusiastic group of players from Warrnambool held their own at the state championships.
Kelvin Robertson enjoyed a strong weekend representing the club, winning two bronze medals, one in the 50-plus mens singles skill 4.0 and above and another in the 50-plus mixed doubles skill 3.5 to 3.99 alongside Diana Sutterby.
Dale McLachlan and Rick Schlote won a silver medal in the 60-plus mixed doubles skill 3.0 to 3.49 to cap off the tournament in style. Schlote won a second silver medal with success in the 70-plus mens doubles skill 3.5 and above.
Watson said he was personally thrilled to win a gold medal alongside a good friend.
"It's probably one of the bigger tournaments so personally it was nice to get a few points on the new Australian ranking points," he said.
"I met Ron through pickleball across various tournaments so it was good to play with him. We have a lot of fun together but are competitive on the court which helps."
Watson said it was terrific to see the Warrnambool club make its presence felt across the championships with medals after a successful home tournament, adding he wanted to continue growing the sport in the region.
"Since our tournament a few weekends ago, which was very successful, there's been a lot of hype around pickleball," he said.
"We've set up some pickleball courts at the City Memorial Bowls Club at the back rink not used and I've seen some kids are jumping around having a hit while their parents are eating dinner which is fantastic.
"I feel like it's really going to take off this year."
