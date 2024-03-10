Total Fire Ban in place across south-west today

There's a Total Fire Ban in the south-west of Victoria today, Monday, March 11.
No fires can be lit or be allowed to remain alight in the open air from midnight Sunday until midnight Monday.
The maximum penalty is 240 penalty units, almost $50,000, and/or two years' imprisonment.
Campfires, fires for warmth or personal comfort are also banned during total fire ban days.
Solid and liquid fuel barbecues and ovens are also also off limits as are any burn-offs.
Activities such as welding, grinding, charring, soldering or gas cutting, relocating bees, extracting honey, rail maintenance and heating bitumen are also off without a special permit.
And incinerators can't be used.
