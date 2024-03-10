The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thief who stole electric bikes jailed for 14 months

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 11 2024 - 7:51am, first published 7:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thief who stole electric bikes jailed for 14 months
Thief who stole electric bikes jailed for 14 months

A habitual thief who was identified through a unique oblong-shaped tattoo has pleaded guilty to new offending and been jailed for 14 months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.