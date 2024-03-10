Thief who stole electric bikes jailed for 14 months

A habitual thief who was identified through a unique oblong-shaped tattoo has pleaded guilty to new offending and been jailed for 14 months.
Aaron Pennell, 39, admitted at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8 to break-ins and thefts.
He was jailed for 14 months, with seven months to be served before being eligible for parole.
He's already served 25 days in custody.
It will be very difficult for Pennell to get parole as he's previously been knocked back by the parole board due to his recidivist offending.
On Friday Pennell pleaded guilty to two counts of both burglary and theft, three counts of breaching bail as well as single counts of dealing in property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, possessing methamphetamine, failing to comply with a direction to assist and handling stolen goods.
The court heard during a bail application last month Pennell was captured on CCTV twice entering a Quarry Road home in Warrnambool's north-east and stealing two electric bikes worth $13,000.
It was alleged Pennell first attended a house about midnight on February 3 and there was CCTV which captured him stealing an ebike.
He then returned 27 minutes later with another man and the second bike was taken.
A detective told the court was a "total recidivist residential burglar" and in 2018 he had taken a photo of Pennell's tattoos after a series of break-ins and thefts.
One of the bikes had been recovered when police attended a Clifton Street home looking for a Warrnambool man who was wanted for unrelated matters.
Pennell was arrested at his home at 9.40am on February 12.
He said police located at the house some of the distinctive clothing seen in the camera footage, including Pennell's running shoes.
The court heard the man had a lengthy criminal history which involved burglary, theft and drug offences.
Last month the court heard that at 6.30am on July 3, 2021, Royal Bikes was the victim of a burglary.
A 2012 green focus ebike valued at $7000 was stolen and the offender was identified.
On November 20 last year a Royal Bikes customer identified the stolen ebike parked outside the main entrance of Bunnings in Warrnambool and information was reported to police.
The next day police went to Bunnings and checked CCTV footage which showed Pennel arrived at 7.19pm on the ebike, parked it against the wall, entered the store and at 7.40pm he left Bunnings on the same bike.
