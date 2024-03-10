The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Stage set for South West cricket decider after scorching semi-finals

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
March 10 2024 - 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden's Matthew Boyle, pictured during the 2023-24 decider, scored 41 for the Knights in the semi-final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Cobden's Matthew Boyle, pictured during the 2023-24 decider, scored 41 for the Knights in the semi-final. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Grand-final bound Cobden is in the box seat to break its 23-year South West Cricket division one flag drought after it overcame Bookaar by five wickets in a weather-interrupted semi-final on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.