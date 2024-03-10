Stage set for South West cricket decider after scorching semi-finals

Grand-final bound Cobden is in the box seat to break its 23-year South West Cricket division one flag drought after it overcame Bookaar by five wickets in a weather-interrupted semi-final on Sunday.
Initially set 194 for victory from 50 overs, the Knights chased a revised Duckworth-Lewis method total of 180 from 45 overs.
This was due to interruptions caused by the league's extreme heat policy which suspends play when temperatures reach 38 degrees.
Knights opening batter Jonty Robertson top-scored for the victors with a match-winning 66 off 113 balls while earlier his teammate Matthew Harkin led the way with 4-25.
Geelong-listed footballer Hamish Sinnott kept the Pelicans in the game, producing an impressive all-round display of 32 runs and 3-17.
Knights skipper Simon Murfett was "rapt" with the result.
"The boys looked good there," he said.
"All the boys batting did their roles which was phenomenal and the bowlers all did well."
The match was also a rematch of last year's decider which the Pelicans prevailed in.
"It was bloody good to roll them, it was always going to be the danger game," Murfett said.
"I thought they were always the team to beat this year again."
The Knights will face Pomborneit in Saturday's grand final after the Bulls recorded a narrow two-wicket win against Heytesbury Princetown Storm.
Danussika Bandara's 4-12 helped restrict the Storm to 144 from their 50 overs while teammate Dave Murphy (35) was the top-scorer for the match.
On Saturday, the Storm advanced straight to the semi-final after Woorndoo forfeited ahead of the sides' elimination final.
The Pelicans progressed to the semi-finals after their clash with Camperdown Lakers was abandoned midway through due to extreme heat.
