The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Against the odds: Bowler snares six wickets in memorable finals win

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
March 10 2024 - 5:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles' Wil Hinkley shapes to play a shot before extreme heat saw play abandoned on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nestles' Wil Hinkley shapes to play a shot before extreme heat saw play abandoned on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

A Merrivale all-rounder produced the performance of his career in the searing heat to bowl his side to an extraordinary finals win over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.