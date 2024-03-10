Against the odds: Bowler snares six wickets in memorable finals win

A Merrivale all-rounder produced the performance of his career in the searing heat to bowl his side to an extraordinary finals win over the weekend.
Tigers pace bowler Daniel Hawkins snared 6-15 in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one elimination final against Russells Creek in Mortlake despite the extreme heat policy looming large across an interrupted match.
The odds of winning were against the Joe Kenna-led Tigers, entering day two with Creek 3-63 after only 26 overs were bowled on the opening day and as the lower-ranked side, but Hawkins had other ideas to skittle the opposition for 76 - a loss of 7-13 on day two.
But Kenna, who struck two boundaries in a row to win the game off his own bat as the temperature hovered near 38 degrees and with three three wickets left in the shed, said it was a win "meant to be".
"It was very hot, a lot of things went in our favour with the heat in the end I think," he said.
"It was a bit of luck and it was just meant to be for us.
"A couple of the boys played their role nicely with the bat. Chasing isn't easy with the best keeper in the league at the stumps keeping the pressure right on you.
"I was really impressed."
The first-year skipper praised Hawkins, who defied the extreme conditions to produce a spell of bowling which could become season-defining for his team.
"What an unreal spell, I think he bowled 14 overs in nearly 40 degrees. He was unbelievable," Kenna said.
"That's the best I've ever seen him bowl, he had it on a string.
"He set them up and got a bit of luck. It was just meant to be for us. Our boys are happy with the win.
"It was on us, we had to win the game instead of defending it and he (Daniel Hawkins) got it done.
"We knew the heat would do its thing so getting wickets early was important. It's a first final win for a lot of the young fellas too which is great."
He said it was pleasing to bounce back after an uncharacteristic loss against Mortlake in the final round of the home-and-away season.
"We only lost one two-dayer for the season and just didn't play well (against Mortlake)," he said.
"Good to see the boys go out and do their thing again."
The Tigers will now play off for a spot in the grand final when they take on minor premiers Allansford-Panmure in the semi-final next weekend.
Reigning premiers Nestles, meanwhile, battled out a draw against West Warrnambool to advance through after its elimination final was impacted by the league's extreme heat policy.
Only 30 minutes of cricket was played on the opening day after temperatures soared above 38 degrees in Allansford.
The Factory, the higher-ranked side, advanced to the semi-final next weekend as a result, batting out day two to finish 6-219.
Ben Dobson (56) and Wil Hinkley (39) enjoyed some time in the middle for the Factory ahead of a semi-final against Port Fairy.
It's the second consecutive season Ben Threlfall and his West Warrnambool team have been bundled out of finals due to unforeseen circumstances after last year's elimination final against Mortlake was abandoned after just 3.4 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.