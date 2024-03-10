'Magnificent effort': Club hauls in swag of medals at junior championships

Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club director of junior sports and head coach Travis Madigan has hailed the "amazing" success of its 68 competitors after snaring 22 medals across the long weekend carnival.
The club finished tenth overall at the Victorian Junior Lifesaving Championships at its home beach from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10, with youngsters Hugh Fawcett (under 13 boards) and Lenny Chiller (under nine boards) winning gold medals in style.
Warrnambool also snared six silver medals and 14 bronze in its "massive achievement", with over 700 nippers competing in the iconic event.
"The success we've had in the carnival has shown out. We've held 42 finals with our (Warrnambool) kids and had 27 top-five placings outside medals," Madigan told The Standard.
"For a smaller club with 68 members, some of these clubs have 150 and choose their best for the events so for us to do that with 68 is amazing.
"Almost every kid featured in a final, it's an absolutely magnificent effort."
Madigan said as a smaller club the support shown was overwhelming across the weekend.
"Warrnambool is defying the odds, we're looking really healthy into the future," he said.
"Our program is working so it's a real credit to not only the competitors but the coaches who put in so much hard work.
"It's a great place to be. The mums and dads are also getting involved, they can hold positions and although Life Saving Victoria run the carnival their soldiers are the volunteers from the clubs.
"The support we got from Warrnambool locals was fantastic all weekend."
Renowned club Ocean Grove was crowned the overall winner, with Torquay second and Jan Juc in third.
Madigan believes Warrnambool isn't far off from making significant ground in coming years.
"As a club our resources are at an all time high," he said.
"Who knows in the future what we can do but hopefully we're up there and start to really put the points on the board."
