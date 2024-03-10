Thousands turn out for some Folkie fun

Port Fairy was the place to be at the weekend as thousands took over for the annual folk festival.
Some attended the iconic event for the first time, like Ronda Smalls, while others celebrated impressive milestones, including Brisbane's Terry Plummer who has been to every festival since 1977.
There were moving duets, standing ovations and plenty of fun had over the weekend with punters still set to enjoy the festival's last day on Monday, March 11, 2024.
The Shebeen was pumping on Sunday afternoon as crowds sung to classic songs in The Big Sunday Singout, while others rocked out to famed rock legend Graham Nash.
Were you snapped by The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero over the weekend?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.