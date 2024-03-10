The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Always such a buzz': Festivalgoer attends more than 40 folk festivals

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 10 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 1:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brisbane's Terry Plummer has attended Port Fairy Folk Festival every year since 1981. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Brisbane's Terry Plummer has attended Port Fairy Folk Festival every year since 1981. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Terry Plummer's first memory of Folkie was dancing to a band that was rocking out on the back of a truck in Port Fairy's Gardens Caravan Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.