'Always such a buzz': Festivalgoer attends more than 40 folk festivals

Terry Plummer's first memory of Folkie was dancing to a band that was rocking out on the back of a truck in Port Fairy's Gardens Caravan Park.
It was 1977 and the woman, who now lives in Brisbane, was just 12-years-old.
She returned to the festival every year after that with her family, which soon grew to include a number of partners and then nieces and nephews.
Ms Plummer returned to Folkie over the 2024 March long weekend.
"I remember my first Folkie, mum and dad knew there was a musical thing happening for the kids so they walked us into the Gardens Caravan Park," she told The Standard.
"On the back of a big truck was a band, we were dancing around that and that's how it all started."
Ms Plummer said the festival then moved into Southcombe Caravan Park, where it remains today.
"Back then it was one marquee in the middle of the park and the event was still free," she said.
"We enjoyed the artists, the music and started to really love it and just haven't stopped going."
Ms Plummer and her partner Troy Thurrowgood fly down every year and stay with her parents, who live across the road from the event.
She said the biggest change over the years was the size of the festival, as well as the music.
"When it first started there was a lot of Celtic and Irish music, now it's so diverse, there's a bit of everything and it really caters for the kids too," she said.
"I love how it's expanded to have all the different venues for drinking. It started off with just a beer and wine tent and now you can walk around and see what they're offering."
Ms Plummer said while she'd seen a number of amazing artists over the years her favourite event was the annual Sunday sing-along.
"There's been times where people have been up on chairs, dancing and singing," she said.
"It just gives you an absolute vibe of so much unity. It's one group of people enjoying exactly the same thing together, it's amazing. It was always such a buzz."
