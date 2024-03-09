'I love it here': Why tennis coach keeps coming back to tournament

Willow Sainsbury has been competing in the Warrnambool Lawn Open since she was 11-years-old and her passion for the event still burns bright after more than a decade.
The Warrnambool Beachside Tennis Academy coach was the only south-west player in the tournament's women's open singles division, bowing out in the quarter-finals on Sunday, March 10.
She fought valiantly against the powerful-hitting number-four seed Grace Darcy, going down 6-2 6-1.
"It was a good match, very good, she was really good," Sainsbury told The Standard of the tie.
"Good hitting, good rallies, it was great."
Sainsbury, who lives in Hamilton, couldn't speak more highly of the annual three-day tournament which she has been contesting for more than a decade.
"I'm always here and I love it here," she said.
"I've been playing this tournament since I was about 11, so it's been great, I've been enjoying it every single year.
"I come down, great friends, spend time with family, it's really nice."
Sainsbury, who loves working as a tennis coach, enjoys competing at tournaments but equally enjoys watching her students in action.
"The kids are great, it's so good to see them go out and compete as well, this is what I love," she said.
"I come and watch them as well, doing their best. And work on what we've been working on together."
The Hamilton talent plans to keep refining her game by working hard and entering tournaments all around the state this year.
She has tournaments in Kerang and Swan Hill coming up in the Easter school holidays.
Aaron Addison will take on Jackson Varney in the men's open singles final on Monday, March 11, while Darcy and Leann Serna will do battle in the women's decider the same day.
