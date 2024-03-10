'Throw at the stumps': Trainer chasing race winner

POPULAR Warrnambool trainer Peter Chow is chasing his biggest race winner when Rapinoe runs in the $350,000 Group 2 Adelaide Cup on Monday.
Chow decided on an Adelaide Cup start with Rapinoe after she ran fourth in the Lord Reims, the traditional lead in race to the 3200 metre staying feature.
"We thought we would have a throw at the stumps with Rapinoe in the Adealide Cup," Chow told The Standard.
"Rapinoe ran well in the Lord Reims which is over 2600 metres so we thought we would butter up again over the two miles. There's a few good stayers in the race but Rapinoe is in great order so we thought we would have a crack at it."
Rapinoe, who will be ridden by underrated jockey Alana Kelly has drawn barrier eight and is a $71 chance in the early betting markets for the black type contest.
Meanwhile, champion trainer Ciaron Maher has taken a wait and see policy with Erno's Cube regarding a start in the $5 million Group 1 Golden Slipper Stakes at Rosehill on March 23 after she won the $300,000 Group 2 Reisling Stakes at Randiwck on Saturday.
"I don't like making decisions on race day but the Golden Slipper is a serious option for Erno's Cube," Maher said.
"She's a hardy filly. She still does a couple of things wrong in her races but she puts in 100 per cent. We'll take her back to our training facility at Bong Bong farm and see how she's pulled up before making future race plans for Erno's Cube."
The two-year-old filly has won two of her six starts and picked up more than $470,000 in stakemoney.
