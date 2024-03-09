The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Burglary victim spots his stolen tandem trailer travelling on highway

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated March 10 2024 - 2:45pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burglary victim spots his stolen tandem trailer travelling on highway
Burglary victim spots his stolen tandem trailer travelling on highway

A victim of a burglary spotted his stolen tandem trailer on the Princes Highway before the thief fled into a nearby pine plantation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.