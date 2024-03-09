Burglary victim spots his stolen tandem trailer travelling on highway

A victim of a burglary spotted his stolen tandem trailer on the Princes Highway before the thief fled into a nearby pine plantation.
Hamilton police Detective Senior Constable Jackson Sharkey said the victim saw the trailer (registration NC6455) at Drumborg, 30 kilometers north of Portland, on Saturday, March 9, 2024, about midday.
"The trailer was being towed by a white dual cab ute," he said.
"The reporting person identified it belonged to them and attempted to follow them but the car and trailer fled into a pine plantation and was unable to be located."
The detective said the victim then realised their shed, located at a winery, had been broken into and various tools stolen, including an oxy welder.
He said police were investigating whether the crime was linked to an incident on March 7 when two cars were stolen from a logging worksite on Condah-Coleraine Road at Branxholme.
He urged anyone with information to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.
Police said a blue Toyota LandCruiser wagon was stolen from the Branxholme logging site and then a short time later a white 2017 Toyota Hilux utility from a nearby private property.
