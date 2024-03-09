The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I just love music': Sharon Shannon on growing up in rural Ireland

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
March 9 2024 - 9:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Irish superstar Sharon Shannon at the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Irish superstar Sharon Shannon at the 2024 Port Fairy Folk Festival. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Sharon Shannon was just eight-years-old when she picked up her first instrument - a tin whistle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.