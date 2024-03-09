The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Breaking

Extreme heat: Play suspended in south-west cricket associations

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 9 2024 - 2:55pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Extreme heat: Play suspended in south-west cricket associations
Extreme heat: Play suspended in south-west cricket associations

Play has been temporarily suspended in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket division one elimination finals with the extreme heat policy taking over.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.