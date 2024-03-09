Extreme heat: Play suspended in south-west cricket associations

Play has been temporarily suspended in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association and South West Cricket division one elimination finals with the extreme heat policy taking over.
The WDCA clash between Russells Creek and Merrivale in Mortlake was suspended around 2pm with Creek 3-63 from 26 overs after being sent in to bat, while Nestles and West Warrnambool came from the field at 1pm with the Factory 1-30.
According to WDCA rules for extreme heat, if the temperature is 38 degrees or above during the day, action will be abandoned. Play can't resume on the day until the temperature dips below 36 degrees.
Because this weekend's matches are two-day fixtures, if the remainder of the day is abandoned play may resume on Sunday, but two-day rules will still apply.
If no result can be achieved then the higher-ranked team will progress to the next week of finals.
The majority of other matches in lower divisions across the league have either been suspended or abandoned.
In the South West Cricket division one elimination finals, Woorndoo forfeited its clash with Heytesbury Princetown Storm, meaning they will advance to tomorrow's semi-final against Pomborneit.
The clash between Bookaar and Camperdown Lakers at Cobden was suspended with the Lakers reaching 5-177 from 42.1 overs. If the remainder of the game is abandoned, the reigning premiers will play Cobden in tomorrow's semi-final.
According to South West extreme heat rules, play can't resume until the temperature reaches below 38 degrees.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.