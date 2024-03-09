Emergency services rush to fires as region swelters through heatwave

Emergency Services have been called to blazes across the south-west as temperatures near 40 degrees on a day of total fire ban.
The Country Fire Authority was called to reports of a shed fire on the Princes Highway at Stonyford on Saturday, 9 March, 2024.
It is understood 16 units responded and the fire was brought quickly under control.
CFA issued a 'stay informed' warning at 1.38pm due to visible smoke.
"There is a building fire at Princes Highway, Stonyford," it said.
"There is currently no threat to the community.
"The fire is under control. Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities."
A CFA spokeswoman said 14 units also responded to a bushfire at Spring Lane in Condah.
She said at 1.30pm the fire was deemed under control and was no longer spreading.
"No other resources are required," the spokeswoman said.
The cause of both fires is not yet known.
It was 37 degrees in Portland at 1.30pm, 38.9 degrees in Port Fairy and 38 degrees in Warrnambool.
