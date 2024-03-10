GALLERY: Athletes shine in festival of local sport in city

Thousands of visitors from across the country descended on Warrnambool across the long weekend for three major sporting events, the Warrnambool Lawn Tennis Open, Junior Victorian Lifesaving Championships and Warrnambool Seaside Volleyball Tournament.
Finals for the tennis and volleyball tournaments will take place on Monday, March 11, with the lifesaving championships concluding on Sunday, March 10.
The Standard's photographer Anthony Brady captured the action from behind the lens as the athletes competed across the city.
