Popular racing event postponed due to extreme conditions

GLENMORE 2024 has been postponed this weekend because of extreme hot weather conditions but it's hoping to announce a new date for the event early next week.
The hard-working organising committee for the popular event was forced to postpone it after the Bureau of Meteorology predicted hot weather and strong winds for this weekend.
A committee spokesperson said the safety and well-being of attendees, volunteers and the community are their main priorities.
The spokesperson went on to say it was disappointing the event is postponed but the right decision had been made after the Country Fire Authority strongly suggested not to host the event because it's a critical fire weekend.
The committee is now exploring options to reschedule the event to another weekend and are in discussions with the property owner and they hope to make an announcement early next week about the possible change in dates.
The two previous stagings of the Glenmore Pony Express and Hill Climb at Grassmere North have been labelled as outstanding successes after competitors from various parts of Australia took part in the events.
