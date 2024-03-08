The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Popular racing event postponed due to extreme conditions

By Tim Auld
March 8 2024 - 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Glenmore Pony Express has been postponed due to extreme heat conditions. Picture supplied
The Glenmore Pony Express has been postponed due to extreme heat conditions. Picture supplied

GLENMORE 2024 has been postponed this weekend because of extreme hot weather conditions but it's hoping to announce a new date for the event early next week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.