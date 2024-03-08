Two cars collide as tourists flock to seaside town for long weekend

Two cars have collided in Port Fairy as tourists flock to the seaside town for the March long weekend.
Acting Sergeant Pete Hunter, from the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said a green Holden Commodore and a Mazda collided near the BP service station in Regent Street about 1pm on March 8, 2024.
He said a South Australian man in his 70s was driving the Commodore while three international tourists aged 40 and older were in the Mazda.
He said it appeared one of the vehicles failed to give way at a stop sign.
Acting Sergeant Hunter said the cars suffered minor damage and there were no reported injuries.
"Everyone was a bit shaken up," he said.
"It's a reminder to just slow down and be careful, especially if you're not from the local areas. That's a well sign-posted (stop sign) and should really have been observed."
It came after a car towing a caravan on the Princes Highway crashed at Codrington, causing minor injuries and traffic delays.
