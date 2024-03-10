Flying the flag: 'Future leader' does club proud at state lifesaving champs

Teenager Gabriel Roberts did his club proud at his first Junior Victorian Lifesaving Championships.
The 13-year-old from Killarney was the sole Port Fairy member contesting the three-day event at Warrnambool's Lady Bay Beach over the long weekend.
The event's scheduling clashes with the annual Port Fairy Folk Festival every year, meaning most potential Port Fairy competitors already have commitments.
The youngster, in his first year of competition, finished an impressive fifth in his age group's sprints on Friday, March 8.
He was set to compete in the flags event before it was cancelled.
Roberts said the best aspect of being involved in surf lifesaving was that it was simply "a lot of fun".
He added that he really appreciated the opportunity to represent his home club in competition.
Roberts kept busy between his races on Friday and Sunday by helping patrol Port Fairy Beach on Saturday.
The teen was recently offered a place in the Victorian surf lifesaving leadership course and hopes to complete his bronze medallion with Port Fairy this year and continue to represent and give back to the community.
He was also one of 25 Port Fairy nippers to recently gain their surf rescue certificate.
Port Fairy SLC development manager Nicole Dwyer spoke highly of Roberts and was delighted to see the club with a representative at the championships.
"It's fantastic that we've got someone there, it's been a few years since we've had someone," she said.
"He's one of the future leaders that we've earmarked.
"We're very proud of him and we're very proud he's flying the purple and gold colours there."
Dwyer explained the difficulty of sending Port Fairy representatives to the carnival.
"I guess it's just tricky when nippers holds their state titles at a weekend when it's the Port Fairy Folk Festival and every local family in Port Fairy is volunteering with multiple sporting groups or clubs to support the Folkie," she said.
"So it's very tricky."
