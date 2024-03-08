Thieves seen driving stolen cars in convoy, police release images

Police have released images of two cars stolen from Branxholme and later seen travelling in convoy about 30 kilometres away.
Hamilton police Detective Sergeant Mark James said a blue Toyota LandCruiser wagon was stolen from a logging worksite on Condah-Coleraine Road about 9am on March 7, 2024.
He said the wagon had South Australian registration plates (S244BIF) attached and sign writing that read 'Tabeel Trading'.
"A short time later that LandCruiser has been driven to another farm property in Condah-Coleraine Road," the detective said.
He said a white 2017 Toyota Hilux utility (Victorian registration ASI118) was then stolen from the private residence.
That vehicle had the words 'RV Fencing and Contracting' on the side.
Detective Sergeant James said a silver twin cab ute was seen driving around the area shortly before the thefts occurred.
He said the two stolen cars were seen by a witness at Digby about 10am.
"Both stolen vehicles were travelling in convoy and turning north onto the Dergholm Road," he said.
Detective Sergeant James said the LandCruiser had tools inside and both cars were believed to be worth more than $50,000.
"These are pretty distinctive cars and we're urging anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Hamilton Crime Investigation Unit," he said.
