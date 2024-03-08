Accused woman arrested for allegedly defrauding small businesses again

A south Portland woman accused of fraudulently obtaining goods from small businesses has been charged with deception offences.
Police allege the 55-year-old woman obtained goods worth $1250 from Portland pharmacies just six weeks after appearing in a court for similar offending.
Portland police members raided the woman's home on March 7, 2024 and seized some of the items.
A police spokeswoman said the woman was arrested and subsequently charged with obtaining property deception.
She said the woman was bailed to appear in Portland Magistrates Court at a later date.
The woman has a significant criminal history dating back to 1990 involving multiple stints in jail for deception-related offences.
