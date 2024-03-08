Finding common ground: Sporting club comes together as one

Never underestimate the power of community and the impact local sport can have on the lives of others.
That's the key message emanating from the North Warrnambool Eagles as they embark on season 2024.
The Hampden league club brought together its football and netball programs, from juniors all the way through to seniors for a special all-club training session on Thursday, March 7 to launch the season, which was followed by a barbecue dinner.
New club president Tanya Wines described the evening - which saw the youngest Eagles brush shoulders with the club's most senior players - as "overwhelming".
She said the buzz around Bushfield was one which could leave a lasting impression.
"Every one who plays for us was invited to the session and the coaches ran a specific drill and there was teams of mixed ages in the different sections," she said.
"It was all mixed up and everyone rotated through the drills. It was amazing to see smiles on kids' faces to rub shoulders with the senior footballers and netballers.
"We had older supporters there watching the kids. I think you can never lose sight of the importance of genuine connection between human beings within communities.
"The value for us as a club is pretty overwhelming for our connection and our culture."
Wines said the idea to launch the whole club training session was to strengthen the bond between everyone involved at the Bushfield-based club, whether you're "eight or 80".
"It's a value based decision and I think sometimes we lose the value of interactions between different ages in the community," she said.
"We all have a responsibility in little ways to lead our club and if it's genuinely run from the right place the reward is huge.
"We'll follow up with coaches, players and members, but the feedback from the night has been overwhelming from the club.
"The crowd was extremely positive and the kids were completely starstruck by it all to be honest."
Wines said the club was busy preparing for round one against South Warrnambool on Saturday, April 6 but "excited" about the possibilities ahead.
"We're super excited about 2024, our preparation has been solid on the track speaking from a footy and netball perspective," she said.
"Recruitment has been good across the board and big recruits add that extra excitement.
"There's always lots to do off the field, making sure the checklist for the season is complete.
"On the field, it's an important time for the coaches and players to hone their skills for the season ahead and get ready."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.