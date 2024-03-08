Hundreds of nippers greeted by sunny skies for opening day of state champs

A pair of surf lifesaving teammates relish competing on the biggest stage at their home beach every year.
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club juniors Quinn Madigan and Harrison Chiller are two of 708 athletes contesting this year's Junior Victorian Lifesaving Championships at Lady Bay beach from Friday, March 8 to Sunday, March 10.
The friends are members of the biggest Warrnambool squad ever fielded - 68 athletes - for the three-day event which began in perfect conditions on Friday.
Madigan, 11, who was aiming for at least one medal, loves the atmosphere the carnival provides.
"It's just really fun and you get to talk with friends while you wait for the results," Madigan said.
"The whole carnival's just fun."
The youngster enjoys everything about his sport.
"I just love it, I made new friends in it," he said.
"I have fun every single Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and it all comes down to this one carnival."
Chiller, 12, who recently recovered from a bout of illness, was looking to "do the best I can and enjoy" the experience.
He also appreciates the social aspect of surf lifesaving and its competitions.
"Just meeting new people and hanging out with friends at the beach (is the best part)," he said.
Warrnambool SLC coach Travis Madigan was thrilled with the turnout for the carnival and the "fantastic" weather conditions.
He is predicting some strong results for the record-breaking Warrnambool contingent.
"Going off our previous carnivals, I expect some pretty good things over the next three days from the Warrnambool Surf Club," he said.
"Great kids, great coaches, they've all put in, they've been training since October all the way until now, so this is their grand final."
