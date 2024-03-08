Hot weather policy adopted with scorching conditions expected

EXTREME weather conditions have forced Racing Victoria to start Flemington's race meeting early on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast predicts the temperature will reach 39 degrees at Flemington late on Saturday afternoon, so the eight-race meeting will now commence at 10.45am and conclude at 2.30 pm.
The decision to start early was made in the interests of horse and participant welfare, with Racing Victoria's Racing In Hot Weather Policy adopted.
Meanwhile, champion trainer Ciaron Maher rates Running By a strong chance of winning the $200,000 Group 3 Matron Stakes (1600 metres) at Flemington.
Maher said the lightly raced four-year-old mare had reasons for her last two runs which resulted in a fourth and second placing after wins at Randwick and Caulfield.
"I'm quietly confident Running By will be hard to beat in the Matron," Maher told The Standard.
"Running By did a bit of travelling between Melbourne and Sydney before her Valley run and I don't think that helped her. She's a scopey mare and we've always had a very good opinion of her ability. I think she'll really appreciate the 1600 metres.
"A Group 3 win would really boost her pedigree page. Her owners who include Darren Thomas and Mark Pilkington have been very patient and I'm hoping that patience will now be rewarded."
Talented jockey John Allen, who rode Running By in her last two runs has retained the ride in the Matron.
Maher's other runners include Bella Nipotina in the $1.5 million Newmarket Handicap over 1200 metres. The Winslow training export said Bella Nipotina had improved after her first-up unplaced run in the Lightning Stakes at Flemington last month.
