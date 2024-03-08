The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hot weather policy adopted with scorching conditions expected

By Tim Auld
March 8 2024 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has runners at Flemington this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Winslow training export Ciaron Maher has runners at Flemington this weekend. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

EXTREME weather conditions have forced Racing Victoria to start Flemington's race meeting early on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.