Cocaine dealer fined who bashed victim after he slept with woman friend

A successful young Mailors Flat businessman with far-reaching community involvement has been placed on a good behaviour bond for trafficking cocaine.
Oliver Doukas, 22, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to trafficking cocaine, causing criminal damage, assault, trespass, possess cartridge ammunition without a permit, committing a serious offence while on bail, disobeying a red light signal, using an unregistered trailer and failing to answer bail.
The charges related to incidents involving being pulled over after going through a red light and being found with drugs.
A second incident involved his best friend's brother sleeping with a woman Doukas knew, prompting the defendant to bash the young man.
The court heard on Friday last week, March 8, that police seized two smaller bags, about a dozen grams of what tested positive to cocaine, as well as cutting agents in much larger volumes.
Police also dropped charges of dealing in the proceeds of crime after finding $5120 in his wallet after Doukas was able to provide evidence he did "cash jobs".
Police said that on November 23 last year Doukas was driving a ute when he was observed by officers going through a red light at the intersection of Raglan Parade and Morriss Road in west Warrnambool.
When Doukas was intercepted officers noticed an ammunition cartridge in the back of the ute and they conducted a search of the vehicle.
Two zip lock bags containing cocaine were seized from the centre console, as well as larger amounts of two cutting agents, other zip lock bags, digital scales, zip lock money bags and the cash in his wallet.
The other charges related to an incident on July 28 last year.
Police said there were communications between the victim and Doukas via social media application Snapchat involving a woman Doukas knew sleeping with the victim.
Doukas was abusive and the communications quickly ended.
At 8.30pm that night the victim was at his mother's home when Doukas approached the home and yelled out.
He wanted the victim to come outside, but the victim declined the invitation fearing a fight would happen.
After a 15-minute conversation Doukas said he would "pinky promise" he would not hit the victim.
Eventually Doukas threw a piece of wood through a glass door, he reached in, unlocked the door and entered the home.
The victim fell, Doukas caught him and then assaulted the victim with an unknown number of blows.
The victim was not injured and did not need medical attention.
He has since made a statement of no complaint due to family ties.
A lawyer said her client had a positive and strong work history and he and his extended family lived at Mailors Flat all close to each other.
She said Doukas had started working as a nine-year-old with his grandfather and had built up an export business rearing calves as well as a carpentry operation building decks and fences.
The lawyer said Doukas had got through COVID pandemic but then fell into drug use.
She said he had so far attended four of eight scheduled counselling sessions.
The assault happened as Doukas was angry his best friend's brother had made a poor decision and then Doukas also made a further poor decision, but it was hoped that the incident could be put behind them.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said Doukas had good prospects of rehabilitation and a significant reach into the community.
"You're a young bloke and I hope this is the first and only time we see you in court," he said.
"The reality is people do get drawn into drug-influenced offending which can escalate rapidly, can develop from seemingly innocuous and minor offending.
"Don't get sucked into the vortex of drug trafficking.
"You would be a fool to come back and expect the same opportunity and outcome."
Doukas was fined $1200 and placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond, with the condition he complete his counselling sessions.
The magistrate said it was hoped that in future Doukas would have the tools to deal with situations.
He added that Doukas should say no to using drugs in future.
"Make sure we don't see you in court again," he told Doukas.
