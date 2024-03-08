The Standard
Tackle Shack: Solid captures as offshore opportunities drop off

By Corey McLaren
Updated March 8 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:48pm
Wendy Linke with a nice Glenelg River bream. Pictures supplied
This week's fishing has seen some solid captures without setting the world on fire. Offshore opportunities have been few and far between so the estuaries and lakes have been hit hard by keen anglers.

