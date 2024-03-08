Car towing caravan runs off highway, traffic delays expected

A car towing a caravan on the Princes Highway has crashed at Codrington, causing minor injuries and traffic delays.
A Port Fairy police spokesman said police were called to the incident about 11.30am on Friday, March 8, 2024.
"A single vehicle towing a caravan has run off the road near the intersection of Downs Road," he said.
"The cause of the crash is not yet known."
The spokesman said Ambulance Victoria was attending the scene.
"An older couple, a male and female, have suffered minor injuries," he said.
Police have urged motorists to avoid the area.
"There will be some minor delays on the highway," the spokesman said.
"We urge drivers to be aware there is an incident there so to avoid the area if they can and to be safe, open their eyes on the road."
It comes after Victoria Police launched its statewide traffic Operation Arid, which is running between midnight Thursday through until midnight Monday.
Data shows 20 people have died in single-vehicle collisions on rural roads this year.
It represents around 40 per cent of the 52 deaths recorded across the entire state so far this year.
