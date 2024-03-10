Offender jailed after woman left note in toilets pleading for help

A Port Fairy district man who repeatedly gets women pregnant and then controls them has been jailed for six months after his ex-partner left a note in a public toilet pleading for help.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday, March 8, to assaulting the woman and breaching a court-imposed intervention order.
He can't be named as that would identify the victim.
The court previously heard that the defendant, a woman and an infant baby went to the Portland Information Centre at 10.30am on January 31 this year.
There was an intervention order in place at the time protecting the woman.
The trio had been spending time at the Portland foreshore when the woman went to the toilets and wrote a plea for help.
"Call the cops ... he will take my baby and wants to stab me - help," the note said.
A passerby found the message and notified police.
About 2.45pm that day the man and woman were seen arguing at their Port Fairy district home.
It became heated, he pushed the woman and then grabbed the baby and fled with the infant.
The mother is alleged to have said "he's taken my baby, he's going to kill my baby".
The court was told the man was later intercepted by a detective.
There were negotiations before the man handed the baby over.
Afterwards, the woman refused to disclose what happened.
The offender was interviewed by police and he denied all allegations regarding assaulting the woman or placing her in fear.
The court heard the man told police he returned to the address with the child after taking her for a drive to get her to go to sleep.
He denied kidnapping the baby.
The man has significant and serious prior court appearances interstate which have led to prison terms, including for kidnapping and assault.
No victim impact was provided to the court.
In September last year the man was jailed for seven months and due to time already served he was released from jail on December 28.
He was arrested on January 31 after the baby incident and had spent 37 days in custody prior to last Friday's plea hearing.
The lawyer for the man said his client was born in Brazil, adopted when he was one year old and moved to New Zealand and then Australia.
His adopted father was a boxer and rugby player in New Zealand before moving to Australia and the defendant has a large number of step siblings.
The court heard that the defendant had a disadvantaged background and he and many of his siblings resorted to crime to support themselves.
He attended 12 schools in a number of Australian states.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Angela Fitzgerald said the defendant had engaged in a pattern of behaviour which involved getting women pregnant and then controlling them.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said there was clearly an element of desperation involving the actions of the victim.
He said she must have been particularly frightened to take those steps, describing them as "someone crying out for assistance".
The experienced magistrate said he considered the man's prospects of rehabilitation were poor.
He said the man treated women as chattels that he could treat as he wanted and it was a serious example of family violence.
The man was jailed for six months with 37 days counted as already served.
