The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Offender jailed after woman left note in toilets pleading for help

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 11 2024 - 7:37am, first published 7:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Offender jailed after woman left note in toilets pleading for help
Offender jailed after woman left note in toilets pleading for help

A Port Fairy district man who repeatedly gets women pregnant and then controls them has been jailed for six months after his ex-partner left a note in a public toilet pleading for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.