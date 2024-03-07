Police seek help to halt dirt bike riders on popular walking track

Police are seeking community intel to help put a stop to concerning dirt bike behaviour on a popular Warrnambool walking track.
Warrnambool police highway patrol Acting Sergeant Peter Hunter said the unit had received a number of complaints about dirt bikes being ridden at all times of the day and night along the Russells Creek walking track between Garden Street and Laverock Road.
A man who lives near Brierly reserve, who asked not to be named, previously told The Standard he regularly saw someone driving a dirt bike in the area at night with no lights.
"Occasionally (they are) with a passenger. They can be heard travelling at speed both through the reserve and down the Russells Creek path," he said.
"They have at times stopped in the reserve beside our house after coming from the Russells Creek path, checked phone messages then turned around and headed back down the path or straight back down Taits Road."
Acting Sergeant Hunter said the recent outcry of the public showed it was causing significant community concern.
"It's not just one or two people complaining, it's numerous," he said.
"It's concerning and potentially dangerous behaviour."
Acting Sergeant Hunter said police had received photographs and descriptions of the bikes used on the track but were keen to identify where the riders were coming to and from.
"We're worried they're using the track for illegal behaviour and we're trying to ascertain the purposes of their trips," he said.
"We believe they may be intentionally using the track to avoid police detection so we certainly want to get to the bottom of that but we need assistance from the public.
"We're very interested in where they're coming from and where they're going to, so we can link addresses and put some heat on those specific addresses."
Acting Sergeant Hunter urged anyone with information of suspicious behaviour to contact Warrnambool police.
"We want intelligence that can lead to enforcement and some public reassurance around this whole issue," he said.
"Any information would be much appreciated so we can put an end to this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.