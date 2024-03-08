The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Unbelievable calibre' of shire's women recognised at annual awards

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated March 8 2024 - 11:04am, first published 11:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caramut's Kirsten Diprose was the guest speaker at the 2024 Inspiring Women of Moyne awards. Picture by Jessica Greenan
Caramut's Kirsten Diprose was the guest speaker at the 2024 Inspiring Women of Moyne awards. Picture by Jessica Greenan

A dairy leader, wellbeing advocate and community stalwart have been honoured at Moyne Shire's International Women's Day awards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.