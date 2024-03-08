'Unbelievable calibre' of shire's women recognised at annual awards

A dairy leader, wellbeing advocate and community stalwart have been honoured at Moyne Shire's International Women's Day awards.
There were 80 nominations for more than 50 women at this year's Inspiring Women of Moyne Awards held at the newly opened Glyph Gallery in Port Fairy on Friday, March 8, 2024.
Women filled the room to congratulate winners Kimberly Parker (Mortlake), Oonagh Kilpatrick (Southern Cross) and Melanie Macilwain (Port Fairy).
Councillor Karen Foster, who selected the winners alongside mayor Ian Smith, said this year's theme was 'inspire inclusion'.
"It's about creating a world free of bias, free of stereotypes and free of discrimination," she said.
"A world that's diverse, equitable and inclusive, and a world where difference is not only accepted but valued and celebrated."
She said Ms Parker - who moderates the Mortlake Community Facebook Page but was unable to attend on the day - had to "keep her finger on the pulse of everything happening" and had "demonstrated remarkable resilience, kindness and selfless commitment to maintaining a really positive presence online".
Cr Foster said Ms Kilpatrick's nominator described the Southern Cross resident as "a passionate and dedicated dairy farmer, who actively promotes the suitability practices on farm to schools and the wider community".
Finally, Cr Foster said Ms Macilwain - who created the Port Fairy Run Club in 2023 - was "the small reason for some lovely connections" and promoted the mental health and physical wellbeing of residents.
Cr Smith said the calibre of this year's nominations was "unbelievable".
Attendees also heard from guest speaker Kirsten Diprose, a communications and podcast business specialist who lives on a sheep and cropping property near Caramut.
She gave the attending women seven tips, including:
