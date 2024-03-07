'It's a bit scary': Family facing prospect of being left out in cold

A Warrnambool man is again facing the prospect of being forced to live in an abandoned bus in a paddock.
Doug Bowen has two children, including eight-year-old Nova - who is in a wheelchair - and seven-year-old Archie.
Mr Bowen has been on a wait list for social housing for four years and had previously been forced to "couch surf" with his children or live in a bus in a paddock.
In February, Mr Bowen revealed he was facing the prospect of being homeless.
Mr Bowen said he was blown away by the response from the public to his plight, with two people paying for a total of four weeks in a motel.
"Two people - I don't know who they are - paid for two weeks each at the motel," he said.
"I tried to find out who they are so that I could pay them back."
Mr Bowen said he had also paid for three nights at the motel, but is unable to afford to extend his stay, which is set to end on Tuesday.
He said he doesn't know where the family will live.
"It's something that's a bit scary to think about," he said.
"The only real choices are to couch surf again or stay in the old bus."
Mr Bowen said the bus had no water, electricity, cooling or heating.
He said he would be forever grateful to members of the public who had supported him.
But he just wanted a house his family could call their home.
"It's not the public's responsibility to give me housing," he said.
"I'm so grateful for what they've done but it's just disappointing the government hasn't stepped up to help."
Mr Bowen said he was "angry and frustrated" when the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing said in a statement Mr Bowen had been offered two properties by the Salvation Army Homelessness Services.
The Standard understands this is not the case and Mr Bowen said he had not been offered any social housing properties.
He said he had been told about a private rental that was available, but he had to knock it back because it was too expensive.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell again pleaded with the state government to find Mr Bowen a suitable home this week.
On Wednesday, March 6, Ms Britnell again brought up Mr Bowen's plight in parliament.
"Doug, a widower, and his two children, including his daughter Nova, who has cerebral palsy and uses a motorised wheelchair, have been waiting on the social housing list for four years," she said.
"Last week, following a story on A Current Affair about the family's plight, the government issued a statement claiming the family had been offered two homes. Does the Premier stand by this claim?"
Ms Britnell said the family faced the prospect of being forced to return to the abandoned bus in one week.
"In one week's time Doug and his family may have no other option but to move back into an abandoned bus in a paddock," she said.
"It is simply unacceptable that this vulnerable family is being left homeless. There are suitable properties available in Warrnambool. Will the Premier find Doug and his family a home tomorrow? I did refer it to the minister two weeks ago in this house. You know about it."
Premier Jacinta Allan said she would refer the question to the Minister for Housing.
Ms Allan then spoke about the state government's $5.3 billion Big Housing Build.
A Homes Victoria spokesman previously told The Standard the department was working with the family to find them a home.
"We have been working hard to find a long-term housing option for the family, however there are currently no social housing properties that meet the family's specific needs in Warrnambool," the spokesman said.
"The family's application is on the priority list of the Victorian Housing Register and we'll continue to explore all avenues to find them a suitable home.
"Across Warrnambool, more than $67 million has been invested under the Big Housing Build and other social housing programs, with 22 new homes completed and construction of another 112 homes under way."
