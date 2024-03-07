The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Photos and Video

Voices grow for a rethink on menopause treatment

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
March 8 2024 - 9:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Lenehan and her husband John in 2023. Picture supplied
Sharon Lenehan and her husband John in 2023. Picture supplied

Embarking on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat her menopausal symptoms was a last resort for Sharon Lenehan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.