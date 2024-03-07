Police kick off long weekend with impaired driving site

Police are operating an impaired driver site along Koroit Street in Warrnambool on Friday, March 8.
It's part of Victoria Police's statewide traffic Operation Arid, which is running between midnight Thursday through until midnight Monday.
Police are warning of the dangers of excessive speed and fatigue during the long weekend as new analysis shows a concerning number of motorists killed in single-vehicle collisions.
Data shows 20 people have died in single-vehicle collisions on rural roads this year.
It represents around 40 per cent of the 52 deaths recorded across the entire state so far this year.
Similar statistics were reported in the south-west last year when 17 people died, a significant proportion involved in single-vehicle accidents.
Excessive speed and fatigue have been the most common factors leading to drivers veering off the road.
That was the case earlier this week when a Warrnambool man in his 30s suffered significant injuries in a single-vehicle collision at Codrington.
State and local highway patrols will be out in force along with drug and booze buses with a significant police presence planned around several music festivals, including at Port Fairy.
Victoria Police is uniting with the Transport Accident Commission ahead of the long weekend, to launch a new awareness campaign reminding motorists officers can be out anywhere, anytime.
While motorists will see a highly visible police presence, there will also be a large number of unmarked police cars patrolling both metro and rural roads.
The number of lives lost on Victoria's roads this year stands at 52 compared with 63 at the same time last year.
So far this year there have been no fatalities in the south-west, well down on the same time last year.
Historically March has the highest volume of road trauma in both metropolitan and regional Victoria.
Road policing Acting Assistant Commissioner John Fitzpatrick said the number of people killed in single vehicle collisions on rural roads was of extreme concern to police.
"That's why we are focusing on speed and reminding drivers to take breaks this long weekend," he said.
"Operation Arid will see marked and unmarked patrol cars on the roads, along with our fleet of alcohol and drug testing vehicles.
"There will also be a major police presence around music festivals and events taking place this weekend, so expect to be tested for alcohol and drugs.
"We could be anywhere, anytime this weekend. After a horrid 2023 it's up to all of us to ensure we don't see a repeat this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.