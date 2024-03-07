'There's a buzz around town': Records to be broken at historic tournament

A well-known athletics coach and a returning player after almost two decades are just some of the fresh faces set to grace the volleyball courts on a historic long weekend for the South West Pirates in Warrnambool.
The city's volleyball association is set to celebrate its 50th running of the Warrnambool Volleyball Seaside Tournament this weekend as thousands of athletes descend on the city for three major sporting events.
There are 91 teams - a record amount - playing in the seaside tournament across seven divisions, with Warrnambool to field nine teams.
Players from South Australia, Tasmania, regional Victoria and Melbourne will contest the iconic event across 12 courts, as well as the men's Australian under 20 side travelling from Canberra for a special match.
Jeremy Dixon, who is the president of Athletics South West Turbines, is one of those who will play for Warrnambool at the tournament for the first time in the Pirates' division three men's team.
He said it was an exciting sport to take in and praised the association for allowing people from all walks of life to take part.
"It's a very accessible sport in terms of playing indoors which is a big thing in Warrnambool," he said.
"In my case you're lucky enough to play with family members so I get to play with my daughter so it's open to all age limits.
"Socially and competitively, it's been really good for me. It's great to broaden my exposure to other sports."
Dixon said the town was buzzing ahead of the long weekend sporting events.
"I think it's great. I moved down here just over seven years ago from Melbourne and I'm so keen for Warrnambool to continue bringing people down here for sport," he said.
"There's a buzz around town and it helps our local shops and suppliers. As a town there's a lot of camaraderie, you can come and support your local team.
"We'd love to see people come down and cheer us on."
Liv Morgan will be front and centre in the women's division two team after not playing the sport in 18 years.
"I came and watched my niece in the division two grand final last year and realised I really wanted to do it again," she said of her return to volleyball.
"We moved away 18 years ago and I got into triathlons and things like that and then had kids, but we've been back for quite a while now.
"It's a just fun team sport to play, it's fast and if you make a mistake it's all good you move on quickly to the next point."
She said the growth of the sport was plain to see after such a long period of time away.
"I've had three games back now and haven't really had a go at the women's net yet, it's a different game to the men," she said.
"I'm excited for the seaside tournament. It's definitely growing as a sport and the first time I walked back in it was incredible to see so many people which was different to when I left (18 years ago)."
The association will celebrate how far it has come with a function on Saturday night, having grown the seaside tournament from its humble beginnings in 1975 on Queens Road where there were 15 teams across four courts.
