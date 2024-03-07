The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Squatters urinate around business office during disgusting burglary

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated March 8 2024 - 8:34am, first published 8:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The disused dwelling at the rear of the old Salvation Army church in Warrnambool's Lava Street where the men have been living.
The disused dwelling at the rear of the old Salvation Army church in Warrnambool's Lava Street where the men have been living.

Two Warrnambool Lava Street squatters have been arrested and charged after a burglary at a nearby financial institution.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.