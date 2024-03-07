Squatters urinate around business office during disgusting burglary

Two Warrnambool Lava Street squatters have been arrested and charged after a burglary at a nearby financial institution.
It's alleged the men forced entry to the Henna Street building overnight on Wednesday, March 6, and urinated around the building.
They went through the premises looking for items to steal, but failed to find the small amount of cash that was on the premises.
The burglary was reported to Warrnambool police on Thursday morning which led to inquiries by crime investigation unit detectives.
Those inquiries were greatly assisted by clear security camera footage of the offenders.
The men - a 32-year-old and a 50-year-old - were arrested, interviewed and charged with burglary and theft.
The 32-year-old has been charged with seven offences, including burglary, theft, the theft of a computer from the Gunditjmara office, breaching bail in relation to previous criminal charges and breaching a court order.
The 50-year-old has three charges, including burglary, theft and breaching his bail in relation to previous criminal charges.
They were remanded in custody overnight on Thursday to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for bail/remand hearings.
Both men have long criminal histories and complex mental health and substance abuse issues.
They are among a number of people squatting in a Lava Street dwelling at the rear of the old Salvation Army church in Lava Street.
Those squatters have been causing massive issues for neighbours, police and a nearby sporting academy due to their ongoing anti-social behaviour.
The men have been consuming alcohol outside the Coles supermarket in Lava Street and being abusive and offensive to shoppers.
Police have been frustrated as their move-on powers have been ineffective.
Officers have resorted to issuing infringement notices for offensive behaviour in an attempt to curb the ongoing problems.
The situation has not been helped by the old Salvation Army property's new owner, who is working out of town and has been unable to assist police to enforce trespass laws.
The owner plans to demolish the Salvation Army building in coming months and a demolition permit was approved by the Warrnambool City Council during November last year.
The situation came to a head this week after The Standard ran stories about ongoing issues facing police, neighbours, sports participants and shoppers in Lava Street.
It's hoped that if - as expected - the high-needs men are released on bail in court that they will be excluded from being in the Lava Street area as part of their bail conditions.
Police not authorised to comment publicly say the Lava Street dwelling is being used as a drug den.
There's used needles throughout the dwelling and clear evidence those living there have been defecating in the dwelling despite there being a working toilet.
